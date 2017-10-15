James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes at amfAR Gala: 'Sexual Assault Is No Laughing Matter'

The Weinstein scandal first erupted earlier this month, after The New York Times' initial article accusing him of sexually harassing women for three decades.

In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.

On Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement to The New Yorker: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

