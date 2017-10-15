James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes at amfAR Gala: 'Sexual Assault Is No Laughing Matter'
James Corden's Harvey Weinstein jokes didn't exactly soar at the amfAR gala in Beverly Hills on Friday night.
The Late Late Show host took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for his comments, which made light of the sexual harassment and assault allegations against the producer -- and earned criticism from Weinstein's accusers, like Rose McGowan and Asia Argento.
Corden's set received mixed reviews from those in attendance, but a strong reaction from McGowan, who took to Twitter to share her disapproval.
"YOU MOTHERF**KING PIGLET," she wrote in response to Corden's jokes. "Hearing the audience's vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are."
Argento, who accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in The New Yorker article published on Tuesday, expressed similar sentiments.
"Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles," she tweeted.
In his apology, Corden said he was trying to "shame" Weinstein, "the abuser, not his victims." "I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention," he added.
The Weinstein scandal first erupted earlier this month, after The New York Times' initial article accusing him of sexually harassing women for three decades.
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
On Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement to The New Yorker: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”
