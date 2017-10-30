James Corden Hits the Road With LeBron James in 'Carpool Karaoke' Season Finale -- Watch! (Exclusive)
The first season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming to a close, so James Corden is hitting the road once again, and he's riding shotgun with one of the biggest names in sports: LeBron James.
ET has an exclusive clip from the upcoming season finale, giving fans a look at the duo's musical cross-city drive, where the Cleveland Cavaliers star dishes on what it's like to get his name mentioned in so many different songs.
"It's always surprising," he said. "It's like, 'Let me rewind that. Let me see what they actually said.' It's humbling. It's cool."
When it comes to which song he liked being mentioned in the most, the basketball icon admitted that he really liked having his name dropped in JAY-Z's "Empire State of Mind."
"Any time Jay says my name, it's very humbling. He's like my big brother. He takes care of me," James said.
In fact, Corden convinces James to shoot the hip hop mogul a text, just to see if he'd text back. But with a message like, "What up, Jay? I'm chillin' with my main man J Cords," the NBA pro says there definitely won't be a response.
While Corden and James share stories, it wouldn’t be Carpool Karaoke without some actual karaoke, so they turn on Ice Cube's 1993 hit "It Was a Good Day," and get a little help from the rapper himself, who happens to pop up in the back seat.
Tune into the season finale of Carpool Karaoke: The Series airing Tuesday on Apple Music at 9PM ET/ 6PM PT.
Recently, Corden took a ride with Miley Cyrus for a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on The Late Late Show, where the singer opened up about being high while filming the music video for "Wrecking Ball" and how she got in trouble on the set of The Voice.
