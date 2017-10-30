James Corden Hits the Road With LeBron James in 'Carpool Karaoke' Season Finale -- Watch! (Exclusive)

"Any time Jay says my name, it's very humbling. He's like my big brother. He takes care of me," James said.

In fact, Corden convinces James to shoot the hip hop mogul a text, just to see if he'd text back. But with a message like, "What up, Jay? I'm chillin' with my main man J Cords," the NBA pro says there definitely won't be a response.

While Corden and James share stories, it wouldn’t be Carpool Karaoke without some actual karaoke, so they turn on Ice Cube's 1993 hit "It Was a Good Day," and get a little help from the rapper himself, who happens to pop up in the back seat.