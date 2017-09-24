James Corden to Host 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards

James Corden is in high demand!

The Late Late Show host has been tapped to host the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards, returning to the gig for the third year in a row, Dick Clark Production announced Monday.

Corden has been on a hot streak of late. Last week, he won two 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards -- Outstanding Variety Special for The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special and Outstanding Special Class Program for his work at the 70th Annual Tony Awards.