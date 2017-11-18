James Corden Joins the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Show -- Watch Him Nail the Choreography!
James Corden is officially a Backstreet Boy.
The Late Late Show host joined the boy band on stage during their Friday night Larger Than Life show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada -- and busted out his best dance moves.
"Thanks for making tonight Larger Than Life @j_corden! #Jamesstreet #BSBVegas," the group wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Corden dressed like the five members, singing and doing the choreographed moves to "Larger Than Life."
In the clip, the late night talk show stands next to Kevin Richardson and A.J. McLean and nails the routine.
The group's Instagram also shared a handful of Instagram Stories featuring Corden.
This isn’t the first time that the "Carpool Karaoke" inventor has performed with the Backstreet Boys. Last September during a segment where he lamented the absence of boy bands, Corden and the guys did a killer performance to their 1997 hit "Backstreet's Back."
“We are bringing back boy bands,” Corden declared. “I’m talking proper boy bands – five guys together. I’m talking about the cute one, the funny one, the nice one, the other one, and the maverick who refused to play by the rules, all living together in some weird mansion in Orlando.”
Earlier this year, ET sat down with Richardson, McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, where they revealed their surprising secret to staying in harmony for more than two decades.
