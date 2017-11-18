James Corden Joins the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Show -- Watch Him Nail the Choreography!

James Corden is officially a Backstreet Boy.

The Late Late Show host joined the boy band on stage during their Friday night Larger Than Life show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada -- and busted out his best dance moves.

"Thanks for making tonight Larger Than Life @j_corden! #Jamesstreet #BSBVegas," the group wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Corden dressed like the five members, singing and doing the choreographed moves to "Larger Than Life."

In the clip, the late night talk show stands next to Kevin Richardson and A.J. McLean and nails the routine.