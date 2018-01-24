James Corden Really Wants to be Invited to Prince Harry's Bachelor Party

James Corden is not expecting an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding.

The British TV personality was on Wednesday's CBS This Morning to talk about hosting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards when the subject quickly turned to the royal wedding. "Are you as excited about the royal wedding as we are?" Gayle King asked. "A friend of mine said Americans make a bigger deal about the royal wedding than they do in Britain. Is that true?"

Corden quipped that Americans usually make a bigger deal of everything. "When someone like Prince Harry is getting married, we go, 'Oh great, we should get a tiny flag.' And America screams," he explained. "I always think that is a much better way to be. It is amazing."

King later proposed that she be Corden's date to Harry and Meghan's wedding, should he be invited. "I don't think I'll be there. I'd be very surprised," he admitted. "I just want to go on the bachelor party. That's all I'm looking forward to. He's gonna have a hell of a bachelor party."

"From someone who didn't grow up here, I find myself going, I almost want to shout from the top of the Empire State Building to America to go: Don't lose the very thing that makes genuinely America great" -- @JKCordenpic.twitter.com/Bf9GOWacH7 — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 24, 2018

As for the GRAMMYs, the 39-year-old Late Late Show host confessed that despite being asked to head up the awards show a second time, his goal is to "just not ruin it."

"I certainly don't feel I've got this in any way about any facet of my life. I am from a town none of you have heard of, that's how small it is, and so to be hosting a show like the GRAMMYs is so far beyond anything I ever thought I would do with my life," he shared. "You're not really in the show that much. I think it's less than 20 minutes."

As for what viewers can expect, Corden added, "We're just gonna try and arrive with some little bits of fun. Most award shows are groups of millionaires giving themselves statues. The GRAMMYs are different than that because it's all about the performances. It's all about the music. We're gonna try and usher that around. There are some great performances coming up."

Corden is not exaggerating! Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Cardi B are among those set to perform at this year's awards show.

The GRAMMYs will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Here's more on what to expect during music's biggest night:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna to Perform at 2018 GRAMMYs

2018 GRAMMYs: How to Watch, Who's Hosting & More

GRAMMYs Executive Producer Explains Why the Show Is In New York This Year (Exclusive)

Related Gallery