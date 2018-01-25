James Corden Teases 'Very, Very Big Performance' Will Kick Off GRAMMY Awards (Exclusive)

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards is going to kick off with a bang -- but not from James Corden.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the host of the upcoming awards show in New York City on Thursday, where he dished on what fans can expect when they tune in on Sunday.

"We're not doing a big opening or anything," he insisted. "There's a very, very big performance at the start of the show, so we thought, 'Well, we should try and as best we can bring little pockets of joy to the show. So we have a couple of things planned, and a couple of things we're still waiting to hear on if we can pull it off, and then we'll see."

That "very, very big performance" means no musical number from Corden. But that's just fine with him.

"I think it's very important to know the room that you're in, and the room that you're going to play, and this is unlike any other awards show. It isn't about a host in any way. It's just about the performances and the music, and that's what the show's about," he explained.

As for any surprise performances, Corden says two people that fans shouldn't expect to take the stage are Beyonce and JAY-Z. "I think they'll be there, but I don't think JAY-Z's performing."

Find out who is performing in the video below.

The GRAMMYs air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

