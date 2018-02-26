James Franco and Girlfriend's Relationship on the Rocks, Source Says (Exclusive)

It’s only a matter of time before James Franco and his girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad, split, a source tells ET.

The 39-year-old The Disaster Artist star and the USC student are said to be on the rocks, with recent allegations of sexual misconduct against Franco only making things worse.

“They’ve been having issues for a while and the relationship has been really rocky,” the source says. “The aftermath of the allegations really put a strain on their relationship. It was definitely a factor.”

According to the source, Franco is primarily focused on his work as he prepares to start filming the second season of his HBO drama series, The Deuce, in New York.

“He’s committed to building back his career,” the insider says. “His focus right now is his career. That’s the priority. They both know that with [The Deuce] and a pending move [to New York], the relationship will be doomed.”

As ET previously reported, an article in the Los Angeles Times published on Jan. 11 detailed the accounts of five women accusing Franco of abuse of power and inappropriate behavior. The report came shortly after the Palo Alto, California, native was criticized for wearing a Time's Up pin while accepting the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award at the 75th Annual Golden Globes last month. The pin was created as a symbol for the movement, which brings awareness to gender inequality and sexual harassment issues that have long plagued Hollywood.

Franco was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert just two days after the Globes, where he addressed the backlash. However, this was before the Los Angeles Times report was published.

Franco and Pakzad were first linked together in November, and recently photographed taking a beach stroll, hand-in-hand in Malibu, California, accompanied by Pakzad’s parents. Pakzad was also Franco’s date to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

