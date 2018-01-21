James Franco Attends 2018 SAG Awards Amid Allegations of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

James Franco chose to attend Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards despite recent accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. The actor, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Disaster Artist, did not walk the red carpet or do interviews.

Franco's sister-in-law and co-star, Alison Brie, explained to ET's Cameron Mathison why his attending the show was the right choice, saying, "Tonight is about the work that has been done, and I think it still is important for all of us to celebrate that. So much goes into these projects that is behind-the-scenes that people don't see, so it's nice to still celebrate them. And, you know, I really admire how he's handling everything, listening and being open to change. I think we all need to support men being open to change if we want to see major change in this industry."

Franco previously skipped the Critics' Choice Awards -- where he won -- as a result of his controversy.

"James will still attend the SAG Awards because there is no reason not to," a source close to Franco told ET. "He will carry on supporting the cause and moving forward."

The Los Angeles Times first published an article on Jan. 11 in which five women accused Franco of inappropriate sexual behavior and abuse of power. A source close to Franco disputes that number, claiming that the accusations being made against the actor are "false." Franco himself denied any misconduct on both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Franco was previously criticized for wearing a Time's Up pin to the Golden Globes, and, on Saturday, Scarlett Johansson called him out -- although not by name -- in a speech at the L.A. Women's March, saying, "My mind baffles. How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault, while privately preying on people who have no power? I want my pin back, by the way."

