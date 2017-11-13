James Franco on Convincing Brother Dave to Co-Star in ‘The Disaster Artist’: ‘He Finally Said Yes’ (Exclusive)

Dave admitted that despite his love for his big brother, he was intent on forging his own path in Hollywood and was therefore reluctant to team up with James until now.

“It was finally the right timing,” Dave said. “For the first 10 or so years of my career, I just wanted to do my own thing. I wanted to make a name for myself, and as much as I love him and respect him, I just wanted it to be separate.”



“And after a while, it’s like, I feel like I’m standing on my own two feet, [so] I was like, ‘I don’t care what people are going to say [or] if they think I am riding his coattails,’” Dave continued. “I know that I have been true to myself. We had a really great time, have very similar sensibilities and are hoping to work on a lot more things together.”

It wasn’t just the hunky brothers making the film (which hits theaters on Dec. 1.) a family affair -- Dave’s wife, actress Alison Brie, also stars in the movie. And it was James’ idea to get her involved.

“Not that Davey was against it; I was just like, ‘I think I want Alison,’” James shared.

“When you are working with family and a bunch of friends, it makes it really easy as an actor, because you feel comfortable with everyone, so you feel comfortable taking risks that you may not take otherwise… knowing that no one is going to judge you,” Dave added. “I think our best work is with our best friends and family.”