James Franco Edited Out of 'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue After Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue was supposed to include one more star.

James Franco was set to be featured on the magazine cover, which was shot by acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz, along with Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Michael Shannon, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy and VF's editor Graydon Carter.

In a statement to ET, Vanity Fair explained why they decided to edit the 39-year-old actor out of the issue. "We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," the statement reads.

On Jan. 11, an article in the Los Angeles Times was published detailing the accounts of five women accusing Franco of abuse of power and inappropriate sexual behavior. However, a source close to the Disaster Artist star disputes that number, adding that the accusations against the actor are "false." Franco also denied allegations during appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Franco's absence from the Vanity Fair cover isn't the only reason people are talking about the magazine. Upon the release of the cover, many expressed on Twitter that they thought it looked as though Witherspoon had three legs.

The Big Little Lies star made light of what appeared to be a photoshop fail, which led Winfrey to also point out that in another image for the issue, it looks as though she has three hands.

Check it out:

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks Recall Their 'Big Break' in Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue

James Franco's Accusers Speak Out About Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

James Franco Doesn't Earn Oscar Nomination Following Allegations of Sexually Inappropriate Behavior