James Franco's Accusers Speak Out About Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

Two of James Franco's accusers are speaking out.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan, Violet Paley and Tatjana Liepelt sat down with Inside Edition to talk about the actor's alleged inappropriate behavior.

Liepelt was Franco's personal assistant from 2012 to 2013 and claimed that the actor would call her a "b*tch" and "retarded" via texts.

"He definitely has two personalities," Liepelt said. "That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a great sweet side, but when he has his other side, it is the complete polar opposite."

Meanwhile, Paley claimed that Franco took advantage of her on a date.

"I was so upset at his hypocrisy," Paley told Inside Edition. "I wanted the world to know."

"I could have said no, but because of the power dynamic the situation was so surreal," she said. "I wanted him to like me."

Paley and Tither-Kaplan also talked with ABC News’ Amy Robach on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

"James abused his power by exploiting the non-celebrity women that he worked with under the guise of giving them opportunities," Tither-Kaplan claimed.

Tither-Kaplan also explained that while she did have some positive experiences working with Franco, she sometimes felt uncomfortable doing nude scenes for a film project when she was a student in the master class that Franco taught in Los Angeles called Sex Scenes.

Paley also claimed that Franco forced her to perform a sex act when they were together.

"He kind of, like, pushed my head down and was like saying, 'Come on,'" Paley alleged. She said she continued to have a consensual relationship with Franco, adding, "I am regretful. I was young. He was a celebrity I looked up to."

On Jan. 11, an article in the Los Angeles Times was published detailing the accounts of five women, including Tither-Kaplan and Paley, accusing Franco of inappropriate sexual behavior. However, a source close to Franco disputes that number, adding that the accusations against Franco are "false."

The report came shortly after Franco was criticized for wearing a "Time's Up" pin while accepting the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award for The Disaster Artist at the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards on Sept. 9. The pin was created as a symbol for the movement, which brings awareness to gender inequality and sexual harassment issues that have long plagued Hollywood.

Two days after the Globes, but before the Los Angeles Times report was published, Franco appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he addressed the backlash. “In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being,” Franco told Colbert. “I do it whenever I know that there's something wrong or needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it.”

"The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn't have a voice for so long," he continued. "So I don't want to shut them down in any way. I think it's a good thing and I support it."

Amid the allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Disaster Artist star didn't earn an Oscar nomination for the film.

