James Packer Says He Was at a 'Low Point' While Dating Mariah Carey
James Packer says his relationship with Mariah Carey was a "mistake."
In an interview with Weekend Australia magazine published on Friday, the billionaire businessman opened up about his engagement with Carey, claiming that he was at a "low point" in his life when the two were together.
“I was at a low point in my personal life,” Packer shared. “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”
Packer and Carey started dating in 2015 and split in October 2016, just nine months after announcing their engagement. The pair's breakup wasn't pretty -- in a statement to ET at the time, Carey's rep said the two hadn't seen each other since having a fight in Greece.
"The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah. James is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. They are trying to work it out. Right now, they're not sure if they will stay together."
A source told ET at the time that Carey was "traumatized" by the split, but just weeks later, she stepped out with a new man: her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.
In his interview on Friday, Packer reflected on his other relationships, revealing that while he and Carey didn't end on good terms, he and exes Jodhi Meares and Erica Packer couldn't be more friendly.
“I get on exceptionally well with my two ex-wives,” he said, adding that he still regrets losing the mother of his three children, Indigo, 9, Emmanuelle, 5, and Jackson, 7. “It is my biggest regret that I let my marriage to Erica fail. It is what it is, and she is doing an incredible job with the kids and we are in a great place.”
See more on Carey's relationship with Tanaka in the video below.