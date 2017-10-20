James Packer Says He Was at a 'Low Point' While Dating Mariah Carey

James Packer says his relationship with Mariah Carey was a "mistake."

In an interview with Weekend Australia magazine published on Friday, the billionaire businessman opened up about his engagement with Carey, claiming that he was at a "low point" in his life when the two were together.

“I was at a low point in my personal life,” Packer shared. “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Packer and Carey started dating in 2015 and split in October 2016, just nine months after announcing their engagement. The pair's breakup wasn't pretty -- in a statement to ET at the time, Carey's rep said the two hadn't seen each other since having a fight in Greece.