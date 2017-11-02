James Roday and Dule Hill Offer First Look at 'Psych: The Movie' and Poster (Exclusive)
Get excited, Psych fans!
The comedy crime series is being turned into a holiday movie, and ET has your exclusive first look.
Titled Psych: The Movie, the "two-hour holiday miracle" starring James Roday as fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer and Dulé Hill as his best friend, Burton "Gus" Guster, picks up three years after the series finale.
"I first heard about the Psych movie because of our great fans on Twitter," Hill explains. "From the time the show ended, the movement had started about getting a Psych movie on the way. So, I was looking forward to what [creator] Steve [Franks] and Roday would come up with next. I knew it was going to be something that was going to be full of hijinks and fun and light drama."
Hill teases that the movie picks up with Gus and Shawn visiting a planetarium -- they have now moved to San Francisco. Additionally, he says fans can expect to see the return of a few fan favorites, like John Cena reprising his role as Ewan O'Hara (catch him at the 0:58 mark in the video below!), Ralph Macchio as Logan Phelps, Timothy Omundson as Carlton Lassiter, Maggie Lawson as Juliet O'Hara, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer and Kirsten Nelson as Chief Vick.
"We have a whole bunch of familiar faces," Hill reveals. "Pick from any season and you're going to see somebody show up who you've loved over the course of the series. And I know the fans are going to get a thrill out of seeing what Zach Levi brings to the Psych world."
There's so many faces, in fact, that when returning to set, Roday was just hoping to get everyone's names right.
"There's a lot of the same faces, a lot of the same love … it's like we never left. I'm gonna be honest, it took me eight years to finally learn everybody's names and then, boom! They pulled the plug on us," he jokes of the series ending in March 2014. "So in a way I sort of felt like that was a lot of misplaced energy. Other than that, I felt pretty solid because we'd run out of ideas."
But when it came time to work on Psych: The Movie, Roday says he and Franks had no problem planning it all out.
"We kicked back a few beers and he sort of pitched me the whole story," Roday explains. "I was like, 'Dude! I am in. How little can I write?'"
Psych: The Movie premieres Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA Network.