James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Expecting Baby No. 5 -- Pic!

James Van Der Beek's family is getting even bigger!

The Dawson's Creek star shared on Instagram on Friday that his wife, Kimberly, is pregnant with baby No. 5, in a sweet pic of all the Van Der Beek kids -- 7-year-old Olivia, 5-year-old Joshua, 4-year-old Annabel and 1-year-old Emilia, gathered around Mommy's baby bump.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family," the 40-year-old actor shared on Twitter, joking, "And I say 'beyond belief' because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be... but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly."

Congrats to all the Van Der Beeks!

ET asked Van Der Beek about growing his family at the Downsizing premiere last year, where he played coy but didn't rule out upsizing!

"You never know," he said. "We're not ruling it out."

