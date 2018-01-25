James Van Der Beek Celebrates 'Dawson's Creek' 20th Anniversary With Sweet Throwback Pic

James Van Der Beek is making us feel all the nostalgia!



In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Dawson's Creek on Thursday, the 40-year-old actor, who played Dawson Leery on the popular series, shared a "#tbt" picture of "Squad '97" via Instagram.



Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) and Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter) were all featured in the sweet pic, rockin' their signature '90s looks on set. The photo was accompanied with a long message from Van Der Beek, recalling how their "little pilot" came to be, along with some of his favorite memories with the cast and crew over the years.



"I'd known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱," he explained. "The little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers. Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us. And thank you especially to the fans of the show."



"It's a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it," he continued. "And yes, it’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you've all reflected back to me over the years... and it’s been lovely to witness."



He concluded the post by thanking Dawson's Creek fans for their massive support.



"Thank you to anyone who's ever expressed appreciation for the work we did," he wrote. "It makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart."

The post comes three days after Holmes shared her appreciation for all the love she's received over the years from doing the show. She shared a picture of the script from the pilot, which was autographed by her co-stars.



"I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson’s Creek," she captioned it. "I am so honored to have been a part of it :) such wonderful memories. Such wonderful friends. Such incredible fans. Thank you all! ❤️"

Back in February 2016, James Corden put Holmes to the ultimate test by asking her who's a better kisser, Van Der Beek or Jackson, during her appearance on The Late Late Show.



Hear her answer in the video below!



RELATED CONTENT:



James Van Der Beek Admits He's Never Seen the Final Episode of 'Dawson's Creek'



James Van Der Beek Says He Was Surprised Katie Holmes Married Tom Cruise, Spills 'Dawson's Creek' Confessions



Katie Holmes Awkwardly Answers Who's the Better Kisser: James Van Der Beek or Joshua Jackson?



Related Gallery