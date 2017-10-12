James Van Der Beek Says He’s Experienced Sexual Harassment in Hollywood: ‘I’ve Had My A** Grabbed’

The Dawson’s Creek alum isn’t the first male star to speak out about alleged sexual misconduct in Hollywood. Earlier this week Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews tweeted about an encounter he had while in the presence of his wife. Crews, 49, said that “a high level Hollywood executive” came up to him at a function and “groped” his privates.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he wrote. "Jumping back I said, 'What are you doing?!' My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."

Crews said he decided not to physically attack the man because of “how the whole thing would appear.”

Multiple stars have come forward since the New York Times expose accusing Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and abuse.