James Woods Says Retirement Reports Are 'Greatly Exaggerated' After Amber Tamblyn Tweets About 'Dethroning'
James Woods isn't going anywhere.
On Sunday, the 70-year-old actor responded to reports of his retirement on Twitter, suggesting he may still have plans in Hollywood.
"The reports of my retirement are greatly exaggerated..." he wrote in a tweet, along with a nod to Mark Twain, who originated the phrase.
The response comes after news on Friday that the actor would be retiring from the entertainment industry.
In a press release from Woods' real estate agent, Allen Gammons Jr., obtained by ET, Gammons Jr. shared that Woods is trying to "simplify his life," adding that his retirement from showbiz will allow him "more time to travel and enjoy his many passions which include photography, antiquing, golfing, and Texas Hold-em poker."
When the news broke, Amber Tamblyn, who recently claimed that Woods hit on her when she was 16 years old, tweeted her reaction, writing, "The dethroning continues."
RELATED: Amber Tamblyn Reacts to James Woods Retiring From Acting: 'The Dethroning Continues'
Tamblyn had a testy exchange with Woods on social media last month following her claim that the actor "tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once" when she was a teen.
Her initial tweet was in response to Woods and Armie Hammer's Twitter spat over Hammer's upcoming gay romance film, Call Me by Your Name. When Woods seemingly criticized the film for depicting a relationship between a 24-year-old and a 17-year-old, Hammer clapped back, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"
RELATED: Amber Tamblyn Claims James Woods Tried to Pick Her Up When She Was 16: 'Even Better, He Said'
After her Twitter accusations, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star then wrote an open letter addressed to Woods that was published on TeenVogue.com.
“Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer,” the 34-year-old actress wrote. “I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.”
Tamblyn also penned an op-ed for The New York Times, titled "Amber Tamblyn: I’m Done With Not Being Believed.” In the essay, she details an incident where she felt uncomfortable around a male member of the crew on a project she was working on, and asked for help from a male producer.
READ: Amber Tamblyn Pens 'NYT' Op-Ed: ‘I’m Done With Not Being Believed’
“The producer listened. Then he said, ‘Well, there are two sides to every story,’” she recalled, then adding, “For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem. Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation.”
MORE: Amber Tamblyn Doubles Down on Accusing James Woods of Trying to Pick Her Up at 16
She concluded by encouraging others to raise their voices so that they won’t get taken advantage of, writing, “Disbelief is not just about men disbelieving us. It is about our own disbelief in ourselves… We are learning that the more we open our mouths, the more we become a choir. And the more we are a choir, the more the tune is forced to change.”
Tamblyn has been outspoken in the past about being harassed and speaking out. For more on her story, watch the video below.