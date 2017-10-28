Jamie Bell Says He Feels Like He's Been Married to Kate Mara 'Forever' (Exclusive)
Not much has changed for Jamie Bell and Kate Mara since tying the knot!
The couple, who wed in July, made a stunning appearance at the 2017 BAFTA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
"We're having a great time," Bell told ET's Carly Steel of married life with Mara. "For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."
"But I can't believe it's still so early [into our marriage]," he added. "It feels like we've been married forever."
Mara wowed in a V-neck gown at Friday's event, while Bell looked dapper in a dark suit -- and bandaged fingers.
"I'm very fortunate to stand next to her," the 31-year-old actor gushed.
"I'm shooting a film right now [called Donnybrook] about this guy who enters a bare-knuckle fist fight tournament to win money to try and save his family, so I was hitting a bag," he explained of his injuries. "I just started shooting the movie. I'm literally the least violent, aggressive person one would ever imagine, so the idea of me playing this role is kind of ridiculous. But it's fun so far."
