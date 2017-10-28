Jamie Bell Says He Feels Like He's Been Married to Kate Mara 'Forever' (Exclusive)

Not much has changed for Jamie Bell and Kate Mara since tying the knot!

The couple, who wed in July, made a stunning appearance at the 2017 BAFTA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

"We're having a great time," Bell told ET's Carly Steel of married life with Mara. "For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."

"But I can't believe it's still so early [into our marriage]," he added. "It feels like we've been married forever."