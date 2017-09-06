Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Share Romantic PDA in Twilight Stroll on Malibu Beach -- See the Pics!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes looked super adorable catching some twilight sun in the sand in Malibu, California, on Monday.

The stars have been a rumored couple for years, but they have typically kept their romance pretty private. However, the super secretive pair were spotted holding hands and smiling like love birds while dipping their toes in the warm waters of the surfing hotspot in the early evening.

Holmes, 38, wore a billowy blue and white patterned dress while Foxx, 49, strolled across the beach in exercise pants and a dark T-shirt. The stars both rocked wide-brimmed fedora-style hats and dark shades.