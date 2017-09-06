Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Spotted Holding Hands on the Beach in Extremely Rare PDA Pics

In the pic, Holmes, 38, is wearing a blue printed dress and shades as she strolls barefoot in the sand. She and Foxx, 49, are wearing matching wide-brimmed hats.

The Baby Driver star is sporting a navy T-shirt and sweatpants, also opting to go barefoot. The two goofed off in the waves, running through the surf and laughing together.

They later returned to a beach-side home, standing on the balcony together and pointing out at the shore. It is unclear whether or not they knew they were being photographed and filmed, but the two certainly didn’t seem to be hiding.

Though Foxx and Holmes have been a rumored couple for years, they have frequently denied any romantic connection. In 2013, Foxx told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, “[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people."