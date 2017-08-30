Jamie Foxx Announces Telethon for Hurricane Harvey, Reportedly Featuring Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton

Hollywood's A-listers continue to step up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's devastating impact on Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, Texas native Jamie Foxx announced on Instagram that there will be a telethon on Sept. 12 to raise money for those in need.

"Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you," Foxx says, adding that he's donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects. "From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out. September 12 we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."