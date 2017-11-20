Jamie Foxx Proudly Talks About Working With Daughter Corinne on New Movie (Exclusive)

“It was my first movie and to have my dad direct it and be there with me made me feel a lot more comfortable and I think that’s why I did such a good job,” said the actress, who is in her early twenties. “He did an incredible job directing and really knew what he wanted and explained it to me really well. And, it’s my dad, so I felt super comfortable.”

The two have previously collaborated, but not on anything that has made it to air. Jamie admitted that he was surprised at how well they worked together.

“[There’s] a couple of things that we worked on and she was like surprised because, you know, I’m Dad, so she was surprisingly happy with the experience that we had. 'Cause, you know, how I can be … she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what he just did,’ but we surprisingly worked really well together.”

The father-daughter duo appeared to have a blast at the awards ceremony, with Corinne smiling as her dad danced away to Diana Ross’ performance inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.