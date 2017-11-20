Jamie Foxx Proudly Talks About Working With Daughter Corinne on New Movie (Exclusive)
Step aside, Jamie Foxx!
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the 49-year-old actor at Sunday’s American Music Awards, where he introduced his “beautiful” daughter, Corinne, and shared how she steals the show in an upcoming film the pair worked on together.
“She is actually in a movie that I just directed, so she killed [it],” the proud papa gushed. “I was told as we were editing the movie that she is better than all of us because we were over-acting. I was like, ‘Are you serious? Over-acting?’ [They said,] ‘Your daughter is the most solid person in the movie.’”
Corinne credited having Jamie directing the film for helping evoke her best performance.
“It was my first movie and to have my dad direct it and be there with me made me feel a lot more comfortable and I think that’s why I did such a good job,” said the actress, who is in her early twenties. “He did an incredible job directing and really knew what he wanted and explained it to me really well. And, it’s my dad, so I felt super comfortable.”
The two have previously collaborated, but not on anything that has made it to air. Jamie admitted that he was surprised at how well they worked together.
“[There’s] a couple of things that we worked on and she was like surprised because, you know, I’m Dad, so she was surprisingly happy with the experience that we had. 'Cause, you know, how I can be … she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what he just did,’ but we surprisingly worked really well together.”
The father-daughter duo appeared to have a blast at the awards ceremony, with Corinne smiling as her dad danced away to Diana Ross’ performance inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Before the show kicked off, the White Famous star filled ET in on his love for the iconic singer -- who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award -- recalling a memorable night seeing her perform in Las Vegas around 1994.
“It was amazing and I remember there was a guy in the aisle with her book and the security guard touched him to say, ‘You got to move,’” he said. “She stopped the show [and said,] ‘Don’t you put your hands on him. If everybody is cool, everybody come down to the front.’ We all rushed and we had a ball.”
