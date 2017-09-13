Jamie Foxx Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter Corinne Before She Hits Runway at New York Fashion Week

Corinne looked gorgeous in a lace red dress while posing with her famous father, and even got a little pep talk from the Oscar winner before hitting the runway. "We loved seeing this sweet moment when @iamjamiefoxx came and hugged @corinnefoxx before she hit the NYFW runway. #daddysgirl," Sherri Hill's Twitter captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo.

"He's going to be my comforting face on the runway," Foxx's daughter said ahead of the show. "When I'm getting nervous, I'm just going to look at him and be like, 'OK, I'm OK, he's here.'"

Foxx also gushed over Corinne. "When you raise a kid in our business, all you can hope is that they turn out right," he shared. "It means a lot to see your daughter out there, doing her thing."

In addition to Corinne, Keenan Ivory Wayans' daughter, Nala, also walked the runway.