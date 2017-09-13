Jamie Foxx Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter Corinne Before She Hits Runway at New York Fashion Week
Jamie Foxx is one proud father.
On Tuesday, the 49-year-old actor showed up to support his 23-year-old daughter, Corinne, as she walked in Sherri Hill's fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Corinne looked gorgeous in a lace red dress while posing with her famous father, and even got a little pep talk from the Oscar winner before hitting the runway. "We loved seeing this sweet moment when @iamjamiefoxx came and hugged @corinnefoxx before she hit the NYFW runway. #daddysgirl," Sherri Hill's Twitter captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo.
"He's going to be my comforting face on the runway," Foxx's daughter said ahead of the show. "When I'm getting nervous, I'm just going to look at him and be like, 'OK, I'm OK, he's here.'"
Foxx also gushed over Corinne. "When you raise a kid in our business, all you can hope is that they turn out right," he shared. "It means a lot to see your daughter out there, doing her thing."
In addition to Corinne, Keenan Ivory Wayans' daughter, Nala, also walked the runway.
Meanwhile, Foxx's rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes, was also making the rounds at NYFW, but was not present at the Sherri Hill show.
That same day, Foxx and his daughter showed up to take part in the star-studded Hand inHand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon. The two posed with Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael Strahan at the event, with Foxx posting to Instagram: "With my bros @daveophilly, @michaelstrahan, @leonardodicaprio and my incredible daughter, @corinnefoxx.
In January, Foxx talked with ET about how he's dealing with the idea of that his two daughters will soon start dating, noting that Corrine is a "late bloomer."
“I think I will have to give [my 8-year-old daughter, Annalise,] different information than I had to give my oldest,” he shared. “I said, ‘Babe, not all the love is real. There’s going to be some others that are thrown into it.’ But that’s the fun part of it, is taking what you know , what you’ve gone through and being the person who is the male perspective to tell your daughter, ‘This is what they’re going to do… he’s going to say this but he’s trying to do this so don’t have none of that.’”
