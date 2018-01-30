Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Photo From 'Halloween' Set

Michael Meyers might be back -- but so is Laurie Strode.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the first photo from set of the latest Halloween sequel, where she is reprising her iconic role that dates back to 1978.

"First shot. Halloween 40 years later. Same slate. Same Laurie," she captioned the pic. "David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you all 10/19/18 #halloweenmovie."

In this installment of Halloween, Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers (Nick Castle), the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

The horror movie also has some heavy hitters behind the scenes, with the Halloween creator, John Carpenter, serving as an executive producer and creative consultant on the film, along with Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity) acting as a producer.

Fans of the franchise may be surprised to learn that Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green and Eastbound and Down star Danny McBride are the ones who wrote the upcoming film. Green also acted as the director and "has crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film," according to the movie's press release.

Halloween hits theaters on Oct. 19.

