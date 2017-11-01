Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Her Long-Awaited Date With Michael Myers Next 'Halloween'
You can never stop the unrelenting horror of Michael Myers -- although you can take some adorable fall-themed snapshots with him, apparently.
Jamie Lee Curtis will soon be facing off against the iconic masked murderer yet again, and the longtime adversaries look hilariously chummy in the latest teaser pic promoting the next installment in the Halloween franchise.
The 58-year-old scream queen legend took to Twitter on Halloween day (obviously) to share a surprisingly playful, Pinterest-esque snapshot of her and Myers laying together in some autumn foliage, with her arm bleeding from a sizable slash.
"SOME WOUNDS NEVER HEAL," Curtis captioned the pic. "Michael & I will see you all next Halloween."
Technically, the latest installment in the storied franchise hits theaters on Oct. 19, 2018, but will still be a popular choice for moviegoers when the spooky holiday roles around later in the month.
Curtis famously starred as Laurie Stroud in director John Carpenter's first Halloween in 1978, and she reprised the role for Halloween II, Halloween H20, and Halloween: Resurrection.
Rob Zombie took over the Halloween franchise in 2007 with his remake of the iconic series, which was met with a lukewarm response. His 2009 sequel faced even harsher criticism and essentially ended development on the series.
This latest installment -- which is being billed as Laurie Stroud's "final confrontation" with the famed slasher villain -- is helmed by Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside frequent collaborator Danny McBride.
Recently, Carpenter revealed that this latest take will only acknowledge the events of the original Halloween, and will essentially be a direct sequel to that film, ignoring the events, deaths and revelations that came about in the multitude of follow-ups.
Curtis first announced her involvement in the hotly anticipated project last month, when she tweeted a photo of her in front of the iconic Halloween house, with Myers standing ominously behind her in the doorway.
"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween," Curtis captioned the exciting teaser photo.
For a look back at Curtis' indelible mark on horror cinema with her iconic role in the original Halloween, check out this ET flashback from 1981, where the actress opens up about her career goals and her scream queen legacy.