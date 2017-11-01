Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Her Long-Awaited Date With Michael Myers Next 'Halloween'

Technically, the latest installment in the storied franchise hits theaters on Oct. 19, 2018, but will still be a popular choice for moviegoers when the spooky holiday roles around later in the month.

Curtis famously starred as Laurie Stroud in director John Carpenter's first Halloween in 1978, and she reprised the role for Halloween II, Halloween H20, and Halloween: Resurrection.

Rob Zombie took over the Halloween franchise in 2007 with his remake of the iconic series, which was met with a lukewarm response. His 2009 sequel faced even harsher criticism and essentially ended development on the series.