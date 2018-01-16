Jamie-Lynn Sigler Welcomes Second Child!

Congrats are in order for Jamie-Lynn Sigler!



The 36-year-old actress revealed via Instagram on Monday that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Cutter Dykstra.



"He's here," she captioned a series of photos of herself and her family in the hospital with her newborn. "Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we've got a lot of love to give."



"Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile," she continued, "and to my husband for just being my rock."

Sigler and Dykstra, who tied the knot in January 2016, are already parents to a 4-year-old son, Beau. Judging from the pics above, and ones we've seen throughout Sigler's pregnancy, it appears he's adjusting just fine to his new role of big brother!

Bye bye Maui. 😘 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Just before Christmas, the Sopranos star shared a cute baby bump photo from Jay-Z's Los Angeles 4:44 tour stop, joking that the rapper's music might speed up labor. Sigler explained, "I saw Jay-Z in concert 3 days before my first was born…hoping for the tradition to continue."

And last July, Sigler shared the exciting news about baby No. 2 with an emotional selfie featuring five pregnancy tests that all read "Pregnant."

"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," she joked.



Sigler has certainly shared the adorable parts of her second pregnancy, but not every moment was easy. In a 2016 interview with People, the mother of two opened up about her secret 15-year battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Sigler revealed that though she had been diagnosed at 20 years old, her illness was "still hard to accept."

"I can't walk for a long period of time without resting," she shared at the time. "I cannot run. No superhero roles for me. Stairs? I can do them but they're not the easiest. When I walk, I have to think about every single step, which is annoying and frustrating."

Sigler says that her disease is more manageable now, and serves as an inspiration to those in the MS community. Hear more in the video below.



