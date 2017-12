Jamie Lynn Spears has a Christmas present to share with fans -- news that she's expecting her second child!



The 26-year-old singer made the announcement via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a pic with her husband, Jamie Watson, and 9-year-old daughter, Maddie.



In the sweet photo, Jamie Lynn, Jamie and Maddie are all holding hands in a forest setting. The pregnant singer is wearing a gorgeous nude-hued mini with a long cape that shows off her baby bump.

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister," Jamie Lynn writes. "2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon."



"2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally," she adds. "I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........"

One of the major challenges she is likely referring to is the scary ATV accident that Maddie was involved in back in February. Just last week, Jamie Lynn praised the two people who saved her daughter after the young girl flipped her ATV in a pond and nearly drowned at her stepdad's property in Kentwood, Louisiana. Maddie was in a coma, but made a full recovery, showing no signs of neurological damage.

The new bundle of joy will be Jamie Lynn's first child with her Jamie, whom she wed in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2014.

When ET's Sophie Schillaci spoke with second-time mom-to-be last year at her home in Kentwood, Louisiana, her beau already had babies on the brain.



"My husband would like to have kids, like, yesterday," Jamie Lynn revealed. "But for me, I think that having children is about timing, as well. I know that they always say, 'There is no right time to have a child, you know. Just have babies.' But I think right now that it's maybe a little selfish for me to have a child. I am getting busy. I want to be able to do the same as what I have done with Maddie -- really just be a mom for a little bit and have that time to focus on my next child. But, yeah, we want more babies, of course."

At the time, her husband politely disagreed about the whole timing thing. "I've been wanting to have kids since the day we got married," he told ET, noting that they'd like to have "a bunch" of children.



Looks like the time is now! Congratulations to the expectant parents.



