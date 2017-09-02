Jana Kramer Shares Adorable Family Pics From Her Mother's Wedding
Jana Kramer is all about family!
The 33-year-old country singer documented her mother Nora's wedding day on Friday, sharing the most adorable pics of the celebration on Instagram.
Kramer first shared a pic of "My family," which included her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie, and estranged husband Mike Caussin. The One Tree Hill star was all smiled in pale pink trousers, a cream sweater and rocked her wedding ring while holding her baby girl.
"Congrats to the most gorgeous bride I have ever seen. #mymom. #happilyeverafer #momsweddingweekend," she then captioned a sweet snap of the newlyweds.
The "I Got the Boy" singer also shared a photo of herself standing beside her mom during the ceremony. "Not a dry eye out here!!!. My mom deserves all the happiness in the world!!" she wrote.
In another pic, little Jolie is seen holding hands with her two cousins.
