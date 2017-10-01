Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Completely Slay on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week: Pics!
Slay all day, ladies!
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren walked the catwalk at the L'Oreal Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, alongside models like Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow, and they could not have looked better.
Mirren had a blast on the catwalk, strutting in a trench coat and wide patterned pants, and accessorizing with black shoes and a cane.
She capped her walk with this epic pose, showing the next generation how it's done.
The 72-year-old actress has previously talked about becoming a L'Oreal beauty ambassador in 2014, when she was 69 years old.
"It was about bloody time!" Mirren said of the choice. "I thought, at last there has been a shift [in the fashion industry] -- I'm talking about age and beauty, but also diversity."
Meanwhile, Fonda wore a full-length tiger stripe gown as she walked down the runway on Sunday, looking regal with a diamond necklace topping off the look.
She also clearly had fun when she spotted someone she knew in the crowd, giving them a big wave.
The Grace and Frankie star recently squared off with Megyn Kelly on her morning talk show, when the host awkwardly brought up her plastic surgery.
"We really want to talk about that now?" asked the 79-year-old.
They swiftly switched topics, with Fonda summarizing her secrets to looking good as, "Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself."
Fonda also spoke with ET earlier this week, detailing how she's living her best life.
"Right now, I'm about as happy as I've ever been," the two-time Oscar winner says. "And I've worked hard to get here, and I've worked hard to stay healthy."
"But I don’t know," she added. "I just try and take it by the balls and make it my own life I'm talking about."
For more reflections from Fonda, watch the video below!