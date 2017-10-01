Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Completely Slay on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week: Pics!

Slay all day, ladies!

Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren walked the catwalk at the L'Oreal Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, alongside models like Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow, and they could not have looked better.

Mirren had a blast on the catwalk, strutting in a trench coat and wide patterned pants, and accessorizing with black shoes and a cane.