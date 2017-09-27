Jane Fonda Has Awkward Interaction With Megyn Kelly After Being Asked About Her Plastic Surgery
Jane Fonda is often an open book during interviews, but even for her, some questions are off limits.
The 79-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's Megyn Kelly Today with her Our Souls at Night co-star, Robert Redford, and while she was more than willing to chat about her longtime relationship with the 81-year-old actor, she wasn't too keen on talking about her youthful looks.
"You've been an example to everyone on how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said, praising Fonda. "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, I think you look amazing. Why did you say -- I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"
Fonda replied, "We really want to talk about that now?"
"Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look," the host continued.
Fonda then offered a quick response, "Well, thanks. Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself."
Changing the subject, the actress added, "But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery."
Fonda has spoken about her plastic surgery in the past. In 2015, she told W magazine, "I did have plastic surgery. I'm not proud of the fact that I've had it. But I grew up so defined by my looks. I was taught to think that if I wanted to be loved, I had to be thin and pretty. That leads to a lot of trouble."
While Fonda isn't always comfortable talking about the work she's had done, she is almost always up for talking about Redford. On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Fonda opened up about what it's like starring alongside the handsome actor and the one regret she has about their love scene in Our Souls At Night.
