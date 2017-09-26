Jane Fonda Has One Regret About Her Love Scene With Robert Redford in 'Our Souls at Night'
After all these years, Jane Fonda still gets giddy working with Robert Redford.
The 79-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and talks about portraying Redford's love interest once again in the Netflix movie, Our Souls at Night, and their scenes in bed together.
Fonda quips that she did have one regret while filming the movie. "There is eventually a love scene," she notes. "I'm happy with the love scene. I'm unhappy because it was so short!"
She adds of her years of co-starring alongside Redford, "I've been in bed with him a lot."
The longtime co-stars recently appeared together at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, in promotion of their movie, and Fonda confessed to the press, "I live for sex scenes with [Redford]."
In addition to Our Souls at Night, Fonda has also been the 81-year-old actor's love interest in The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967) and The Electric Horseman (1979). The two also appeared in Tall Story in 1966, with Redford having an uncredited role.
"The only problem with working with Bob is I kind of look into his eyes and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue," Fonda told DeGeneres in March. "I realize that I've grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him. I fell in love with him every time."
Just recently, Fonda also had a 9 to 5 reunion with Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin -- her Grace and Frankie co-star -- at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
