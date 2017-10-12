Jane Fonda Looks Au Naturel in Latest Photo Shoot, Says Perfection 'Doesn't Exist'

Jane Fonda is just months away from her 80th birthday, and has no plans of slowing down.

The stunning actress is featured in the November issue ofTown & Country magazine and boldly graces the cover of the publication in a black-and-white photo that appears to be unretouched.

While Fonda is often flawless, she is not interested in striving for perfection. "Perfect? It doesn’t exist," she says. "What matters is that you’re whole."