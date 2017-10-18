'Jane the Virgin' Star Jaime Camil Gushes Over Gina Rodriguez's 'Incredible' Real-Life Romance (Exclusive)

Jane the Virgin is currently in its fourth season, and Jaime could not be more excited to share upcoming episodes with fans.

“It's going to be fun. [Showrunner] Jennie Urman is limitless when it comes to creativity and turn of events and new storylines so the show is going to be amazing," he teased. "For my character, for Rogelio, it's going to be even more fun because Justina Machado's character is pregnant -- they had hate-sex a couple of times and that developed into a pregnancy which developed into a daughter -- so putting that into the Rogelio de la Vega equation, that's going to be very challenging for Andrea Navedo's character, for Xiomara and Rogelio and for Jane as well.”



The series is a favorite among viewers, but there’s one critic whose opinion matters most to Jaime: his wife, model Heidi Balvanera.

“It’s important for me for her to approve the scene or for her to laugh at the scene, that means it's good,” he said, and later joked, “After 13 years, she doesn't laugh much… so when I steal laughter from her I know it's a good job.”

