'Jane The Virgin's Gina Rodriguez & Jaime Camil Take ET Behind the Scenes in New 'Let's Get Crafty'

"I do this food service where you receive your breakfast, your snack, your lunch, your snack, your everything, because I have a lot of cravings," Camil explained. "So if I didn't commit to that service, I would eat everything you put on this table."

However, when he's not forcing himself to be healthy, the 44-year-old actor said his favorite cheat meal is "absolutely everything."

"I'm like a garbage can," he joked. "But I adore chocolate chip cookies. I go there."

As for Rodriguez, the leading lady says she's gotten to the point in her health journey where she doesn't even want a cheat meal.

"Now that I've shifted my mind and I'm starting to eat clean, it just doesn't feel like a cheat meal, it feels like a [eating] meal that’s hurting myself," she explained. "Because I'll feel it immediately. I'll feel like, sodium in my hands and in my feet."

"So I'm not cheating on anyone but myself if I do that," she said, adding, "I mean, I eat. I eat food that's good for me and I eat a lot of it, because I like to eat too. But I definitely just eat things that are not gonna throw down my energy. I don't got time for that!"

The 33-year-old Golden Globe winner needs all the energy she can get to take on the fourth season of her hit CW dramedy, which premiered in October. And this time around she's doing more than starring -- she's getting the chance to direct an episode.

