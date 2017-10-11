News

Janet Jackson and Ciara Take Their Kids to Disneyland for a Magical Play Date

By Jackie Willis‍
Ciara and Janet Jackson at Disneyland
Photo: Instagram

Janet Jackson and Ciara made the happiest place on Earth all the more delightful!

The singers met up at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, and brought along Ciara's 3-year-old son, Future, and Jackson's 10-month-old son, Eissa.

The play date was filled with fun photo ops, including a selfie of the ladies. "Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes," Ciara captioned the pic on Instagram.

The mother-son duos also posed with Mickey Mouse during their day at Disneyland, and Ciara and Future had some bonding time on the rides. "This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!!" the 31-year-old pop star captioned a video the two on a roller coaster. 

Jackson's theme park excursion comes during a brief break in her State of the World tour. At her Sunday night concert in Los Angeles, California, the 51-year-old singer called up her former backup dancers to the stage, which included Jenna Dewan Tatum.

"Generations of Janet kids brought together! ♥️," Dewan Tatum captioned a photo backstage at the show. "Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon."

