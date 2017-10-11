Janet Jackson and Ciara Take Their Kids to Disneyland for a Magical Play Date
Janet Jackson and Ciara made the happiest place on Earth all the more delightful!
The singers met up at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, and brought along Ciara's 3-year-old son, Future, and Jackson's 10-month-old son, Eissa.
The play date was filled with fun photo ops, including a selfie of the ladies. "Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes," Ciara captioned the pic on Instagram.
The mother-son duos also posed with Mickey Mouse during their day at Disneyland, and Ciara and Future had some bonding time on the rides. "This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!!" the 31-year-old pop star captioned a video the two on a roller coaster.
Jackson's theme park excursion comes during a brief break in her State of the World tour. At her Sunday night concert in Los Angeles, California, the 51-year-old singer called up her former backup dancers to the stage, which included Jenna Dewan Tatum.
"Generations of Janet kids brought together! ♥️," Dewan Tatum captioned a photo backstage at the show. "Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon."
