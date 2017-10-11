Janet Jackson and Ciara Take Their Kids to Disneyland for a Magical Play Date

Janet Jackson and Ciara made the happiest place on Earth all the more delightful!

The singers met up at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, and brought along Ciara's 3-year-old son, Future, and Jackson's 10-month-old son, Eissa.

The play date was filled with fun photo ops, including a selfie of the ladies. "Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes," Ciara captioned the pic on Instagram.