Janet Jackson Announces Houston Concert Is Still On, Plans to Visit Shelters and Victims

"Hey, you guys! I'm backstage in Louisiana and I'm at rehearsal about to kick off my tour and our next show is in Houston. I know that there have been rumors on whether we were gonna do the show in Houston," Jackson said in a video posted on Twitter. "I'm here to tell you that we are doing the show in Houston. But we're gonna roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters."

"We also want to do something special for the victims," she added. "So I will see you Friday."

Jackson's State of the World Tour kicked off Wednesday in Lafayette, Louisiana.