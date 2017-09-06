Janet Jackson Announces Houston Concert Is Still On, Plans to Visit Shelters and Victims
Janet Jackson is planning something special for Houston, Texas, residents.
The 51-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that she is moving forward with her Sept. 9 show at Houston's Toyota Center, and has big plans to give back to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
"Hey, you guys! I'm backstage in Louisiana and I'm at rehearsal about to kick off my tour and our next show is in Houston. I know that there have been rumors on whether we were gonna do the show in Houston," Jackson said in a video posted on Twitter. "I'm here to tell you that we are doing the show in Houston. But we're gonna roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters."
"We also want to do something special for the victims," she added. "So I will see you Friday."
Jackson's State of the World Tour kicked off Wednesday in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Jackson is just one of many celebs who have helped out victims following Harvey's devastated flooding in Texas and the Gulf Coast. Prior to the storm hitting the city, many artists decided to postpone their concerts after safety concerns arose.
Some artists, like Solange Knowles, are doing shows elsewhere, with the proceeds benefiting those affected, injured and displaced during the natural disaster. Meanwhile, Beyonce, George Clooney and Julia Roberts are among the stars who will be participating in a Hurricane Harvey telethon on Sept. 12.
