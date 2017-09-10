Janet Jackson Breaks Down While Singing 'What About' in Concert: 'This Is Me'
Janet Jackson broke down in tears during her concert in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night, after performing an emotional song about domestic violence.
The singer performed her song "What About" off her 1997 album, The Velvet Rope, containing lyrics about a volatile relationship.
"What about the times you yelled at me? / What about the times I cried? You wouldn't even hold me," the lyrics read. "What about those things?/ What about that, what about that? /What about the times you hit my face? /What about the times you kept on when I said, 'No more please' / What about those things?"
After the performance, Jackson struggled through tears to get out the words, "This is me," gesturing toward the female dancers who acted out abusive situations during the song.
Jackson split from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana in April, three months after giving birth to their son, Eissa.
Jackson has been making the most of her time in Houston. On Friday, she met with Hurricane Harvey victims, making a surprise appearance at the George R. Brown Convention Center where approximately 1,600 evacuees are staying. She dedicated the concert to those affected by the hurricane and is donating proceeds from the show to local flood relief charities.
The 51-year-old kicked off her State of the World Tour in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Thursday, performing live for the first time since giving birth in January.
The R&B icon looked incredible onstage, showing off a post-baby bod and slimmed down figure. She had previously postponed the tour to have her first child, and has been working hard to get back in performance shape.
