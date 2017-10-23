Janet Jackson Open to Performing at Super Bowl With Justin Timberlake -- If He Asks, Source Says (Exclusive)
Whether or not Janet Jackson will guest with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime show is unclear -- but she's open to it.
A source close to Jackson tells ET that the singer has not been approached by Timberlake or anyone from his team to join him onstage.
“The door is wide open,” the source says. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”
After the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer was announced as the performer for the 2018 show, everyone's first thought was his infamous 2004 wardrobe malfunction incident with Jackson -- which is undoubtedly one of the most memorable halftime moments in Super Bowl history.
"That won't happen this time," Timberlake said during a quick interview on NBC Sunday Night Football, leading some to speculate that the league may have nixed the option to have Jackson and Timberlake take the stage together again.
"There’s no ban," a league spokesperson told ET on Monday. "We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake."
"Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all – sing, dance, act and entertain," the spokesperson added. "He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience."
So ultimately... it doesn't sound like the reunion is going to happen, but we can't say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to the notion entirely. But on that note, the other rumored guest appearance on everyone's mind has to be *NSYNC!
Watch the video below for what Lance Bass has said.
