Janet Jackson Speaks From Her Heart in Edgy Jumpsuit, Accepts Music Icon Award at OUT100 Gala: Watch!

Janet Jackson in a jumpsuit! The 51-year-old diva dominated on Thursday night at OUT Magazine’s OUT100 Celebration Gala in NYC.

Jackson rocked an edgy black jumpsuit with a lengthy train and furry shoulder pads to accept the Music Icon Award.

Sporting a braided high ponytail, Jackson gave a moving speech to the cheering crowd.

“Words are necessary and mine are few so I'm going to try and speak from my heart,” she began. “My heart says thank you, your appreciation means the world to me. My heart says thank you for being and having the courage to be who you are. Thank you for giving others the courage to be who they are.”

Speaking about the current state of the world, Jackson added, “My heart says so much of today's public discourse is ugly, so much prejudice, so much bullying, so much narrow minded bigotry but then my heart says look at you people here tonight. You’re so loving, so giving, so willing to let the world know that differences don't matter. Differences are beautiful, diversity is a gift. We're all different, we're all the same, we're all vulnerable, were all in need of acceptance and encouragement.”