Janet Jackson Tears Up Visiting Her Family's Former Home in Indiana: I Am 'So Blessed'

Janet Jackson got a little sentimental while visiting her childhood home on Friday.

The 51-year-old superstar paid a visit to the Gary, Indiana, house she called home after a stop on her State of the World tour at the Allstate Arena near Chicago. It was the first time she had been to there in 43 years.

Jackson visited the home at 2300 Jackson Street with her brother Randy Jackson, before the two stopped at the former Roosevelt High School (now named Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy) to speak to students.

The singer, who is the youngest of the Jackson family, lived in the two-bedroom home with Michael, Randy, and their six other siblings until she was about 2 or 3 years old.