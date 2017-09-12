Janet Jackson Was ‘Verbally Abused’ by Ex, Brother Randy Claims

“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy claims in an interview with People. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

In April, the "Feedback" singer and the 42-year-old Qatari businessman separated three months after welcoming their first child together, a son, Eissa.

“I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell,'" Randy shares. "She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much.'"