Janet Jackson Was ‘Verbally Abused’ by Ex, Brother Randy Claims
Janet Jackson's older brother, Steve Randall "Randy" Jackson, is opening up about his sister's tumultuous marriage with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.
“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy claims in an interview with People. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”
In April, the "Feedback" singer and the 42-year-old Qatari businessman separated three months after welcoming their first child together, a son, Eissa.
“I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell,'" Randy shares. "She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much.'"
Since the split, Janet has been leaning on her family, especially Randy. During Janet's concert in Houston on Saturday night, she broke down crying while singing "What About" in concert -- a song about an abusive relationship.
"What you saw in Houston, it was her situation coming out, what she’s been going through," Randy explains, claiming that "the abuse is still going on" and that the two keep in contact to co-parent Eissa.
"She has custody and he, of course, allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it’s constant harassment," Randy claims. "This tour almost didn’t happen, but by the grace of God we’re here and we’re very prayerful."
ET has reached out to Wissam's rep for comment.
