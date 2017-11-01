Janet Mock Talks Jane Fonda, Harvey Weinstein, and the Spirit of the 'Resist' Movement (Exclusive)

Janet Monk has no qualms about calling out double standards.

As men and women in Hollywood continue to go public with experiences of sexual harassment and abuse, the LGBTQ activist and author shared her perspective on the role that race plays in how said stories are reported, and praised Jane Fonda for speaking to the hypocrisy.

“I think about the discrepancies between the amount of attention that the [Harvey] Weinstein story got vs. say, the R. Kelly story,” Mock told ET during the PEN Center USA 27th Annual Literature Awards Festival in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where she received the Freedom to Write Award. “I think, even within our media, we tend to only report on the ‘perfect’ kind of victim.”

In Kelly's case, multiple women have come forward (before and after allegations against Weinstein began to dominate the news cycle) to accuse the R&B singer of sexual and physical abuse. While Weinstein seemingly opened the floodgates for more victims to share stories against other powerful names in Hollywood, Kelly's accusers have been mostly ignored.

Last month, Fonda shared a similar sentiment in an interview with MSNBC's All In With Chris Hayes. According to the 79-year-old Grace & Frankie star, accusations against Weinstein made headlines because the majority of the movie mogul’s accusers are “famous and white.”