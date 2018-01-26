January Jones Says Being a Single Mom 'Limits' Her Sex Life

January Jones is happy being single.

The Last Man on Earth star covers the latest issue of Violet Grey, where she opens up about her changing outlook on dating and monogamy -- particularly while being a single parent.

"It limits your sex life, for sure. Because you can’t bring someone home when your kid’s coming into the room," the 40-year-old actress admits. "Honestly, my son turns up in the middle of the night and asks for a massage, and then I fall asleep.'

"I imagine that’s what marriage is like," Jones says with a laugh.

Of course, Jones, who has by choice never addressed her 6-year-old son, Xander's, paternity, shares that she's comfortable with herself and in no rush to sign a marriage license.

"I’ve definitely felt like that: I thought I would marry the boyfriend I was with in my early 20s and we would have loads of babies," she says. "But then he cheated on me, and I was like, Oh. After a series of disappointments, I’ve just gotten more and more comfortable with myself, where I don’t need a partner to be happy."

"I don’t know that I’d want to get married unless I met the love of my life and it was important to him," the former Mad Men star adds. "Give me the ring but keep the paperwork."

Meanwhile, Jones recently found herself the subject of romance rumors with ex-Bachelor Nick Viall. Watch the video below for what ET learned is really going on.

