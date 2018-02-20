January Jones Sets the Record Straight on Nick Viall Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

January Jones is obsessed with The Bachelor, but is definitely not dating one of them.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with 40-year-old actress at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Variety and WWD's inaugural launch of Runway to Red Carpet Initiative at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she set the record straight on dating rumors between her and Bachelor alum, Nick Viall.

"He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," Jones clarified. "No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."

Last month, rumor circulated that the twosome were dating. A source told ET at the time, “They’ve been spending time together, but things are super casual,” adding that things are not serious and the two are not in a relationship.

Though, Jones is still a devoted Bachelor fan and has been watching the latest season with Arie Luyendyk Jr. The former Mad Men star said that the current season has "been a little too boring."

"As I was getting ready, I was watching last night's episode. I know who the final three are… I don't know," she revealed. "There hasn't been enough drama this season to entice me. It's been a little too boring, I'm sorry to say. I guess they're too normal or whatever. We need some [drama]. There was that one girl, Krystal. She was Cracker Jacks. Yeah, she was weird."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with contestants Caroline, Bekah and Seinne at the show's Women Tell All taping, where they revealed they were "heartbroken" over Luyendyk Jr.'s upcoming season finale.

Watch below to hear what they had to say. The Women Tell All special airs Sunday, Feb. 25 on ABC.

