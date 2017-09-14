January Jones Shares Nude Pregnancy Throwback as Stars Celebrate ‘Bump Day’: Pics!
A bumpin’ throwback! January Jones shared a rare flashback photo of herself on Wednesday. Not only was she honoring her son Xander’s 6th birthday, but the 39-year-old actress also happened to post the nude pregnancy pic on Bump Day.
“Happy day of birth to my son, my whole heart,” she captioned the underwater photo of herself.
In the image, the naked star is covering her chest and swimming in the pool of water.
Many other celebrities also took to Instagram to share their baby bump photos in honor of the day of healthy pregnancy awareness.
Amanda Seyfried shared a shot of herself in a one-piece swimsuit on the beach, writing, “Happy #bumpday! Flashback to my 27 week bump. ‘It's hard to believe and it's heartbreaking: Every single day around the world, 830 women die from pregnancy, childbirth or related complications. Every mom deserves a safe, healthy pregnancy, and every baby deserves a fair shot at life. By donating to the What to Expect Healthy Birth Project of the International Medical Corps this #BumpDay, you can help make that happen.’”
Sienna Miller so shared a throwback, writing, “The goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths is within reach. Here's me and my Marley bump to celebrate! #bumpday @internationalmedicalcorps #raiseawareness.”
And Savannah Guthrie posted a photo of herself during her pregnancy, posing with her own mother.
“On this #bumpday thinking of the mama who carried me - and the privilege of carrying my babies. Support healthy moms and pregnancies!” she wrote.
For more from celeb moms, watch the clip below: