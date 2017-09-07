Jared Leto Blinded Himself to Get Into Character for 'Blade Runner 2049'

When Jared Leto takes on a film role, you can always be sure he's going to seriously commit.

In the long-awaited sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049, Leto stars as Niander Wallace, a manipulative and menacing manufacturer of androids who are nearly identical to humans. The character is shrewd, intense and happens to be blind.

To get into character as his vision-impaired villain, Leto decided to once again turn to method acting and spent the entire shoot trying to live without the benefit of sight.