Jared Leto Says Working With Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner 2049' Was 'Intense,' Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting

Even stars like Jared Leto get a little starstruck sometimes!

The Blade Runner 2049 star was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed what it was like working on a film with Harrison Ford for the first time.

In the movie, Leto plays Niander Wallace, a blind villain. He had to wear custom-made contacts that blurred out his eyes and explained to host Ellen DeGeneres how he couldn't see out of them at all.

"They were very thick, so I couldn't see much of anything," he revealed. "Which was good, because it was one less thing that I had to worry about. But I had a really great teacher. A young guy named Chris, who came last night to the premiere of the film. He taught me everything that I needed to know. He lost his sight at a very young age and he's just the sweetest, most gentle person I've ever met in my life."