Jared Leto Says Working With Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner 2049' Was 'Intense,' Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting
Even stars like Jared Leto get a little starstruck sometimes!
The Blade Runner 2049 star was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed what it was like working on a film with Harrison Ford for the first time.
In the movie, Leto plays Niander Wallace, a blind villain. He had to wear custom-made contacts that blurred out his eyes and explained to host Ellen DeGeneres how he couldn't see out of them at all.
"They were very thick, so I couldn't see much of anything," he revealed. "Which was good, because it was one less thing that I had to worry about. But I had a really great teacher. A young guy named Chris, who came last night to the premiere of the film. He taught me everything that I needed to know. He lost his sight at a very young age and he's just the sweetest, most gentle person I've ever met in my life."
"If I was a better actor, maybe I could have just pretended," he joked. "But [the contacts] were helpful!"
Leto continued on, revealing that he was thankful for the contacts, because they helped him avoid having to look at Ford on set.
"I think if I had seen him, I would have needed a diaper, you know?" he said. "Because he's very intense. And a legend."
"I think I met him when you did the Oscars," Leto added. "He had a little pizza on his shirt. He was right behind me and I said, 'Oh my God, he just spilled that on his shirt and I can't even acknowledge it. It's Harrison Ford.'"
Leto also opened up about the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, calling it "horrific" and "heartbreaking."
"I do think that no matter how much evil there is in the world, nothing can defeat the human spirit," Leto, who had just performed in Sin City last month with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, during the iHeartRadio Festival, said. "We need to continue to live our lives, to follow our dreams and to keep moving forward."
"It's just incredible how close some of this is," he continued. "We played a show just months before the attacks in Paris at a club... and our tour manager, our former sound engineer, our merch representative on the tour, they were all in that building that day, and it's just heartbreaking and senseless, and I hope that if there's anything that comes from this, it's that we all get a little closer. That we all listen a little bit more, and have a greater sense of understanding and empathy and kindness with each other."
